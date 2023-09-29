SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of CS Disco, Inc. - LAW

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CS Disco, Inc. ("Disco" or the "Company")

(NYSE:

LAW ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected]

or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Disco

and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On September 11, 2023, Disco issued a press release "announc[ing] that Kiwi Camara, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has decided to step down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors." Camara's resignation came just over one year after Disco shareholders approved a compensation package for Camara worth nearly $110 million.

On this news, Disco's stock price fell $1.81 per share, or 19.09%, to close at $7.67 per share on September 12, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

