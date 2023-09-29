November Is National Diabetes Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“As a nephrologist, I found this book inspiring. It shows that people with kidney disease can still live a full life. Wiltgen shares how he dealt with his kidney failure and life afterwards-a life more interesting than reality tv shows,” Dr. James Paparello.

THE CANDY IN MY POCKET: An Inspiring Memoir on the Wild & Crazy Life of a Type 1 Diabetic

- Cynthia Rowley, global fashion and home accessories designer.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Imagine becoming legally blind while working at becoming a renowned architectural designer. You have an 18.4% mortgage on a building you've just started renovating; rent is due for your office; and employees must be paid. What would you do? Or picture yourself with kidney disease which requires a transplant. Then, at the age of 30, you are diagnosed with heart disease requiring two medicated stents. How would you cope? And, after all that, what if you fought osteomyelitis with IV antibiotics for 20 years but finally had to have your leg amputated? Would you have the strength to survive?These are a few of the amazing questions resolved in John Robert Wiltgen 's compelling memoir The Candy in My Pocket . He battled many debilitating complications of type 1 diabetes while creating a prestigious design firm with projects across America, Canada, Mexico-even Africa.With unwavering honesty, Wiltgen chronicles the immense challenges he faced in his relentless struggle against this silent killer. But "The Candy in My Pocket" is not solely about conquering diabetes, it is also about the author's determination to preserve his identity and keep close those he held dear. This captivating narrative reveals Wiltgen's relentless pursuit of a life of purpose while remaining optimistic amidst overwhelming adversity.As an award-winning international designer commissioned by celebrities, world leaders, and other luminaries his memoir includes larger-than life tales that are extremely entertaining. It features exciting celebrity cameos with stars such as Jane Seymour, Timothy Hutton, Angelina Jolie, Sean and Robyn Wright Penn, Steve Harvey, John Cusack, the former Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria (who is now President of that country) and Jesus.Wiltgen's compassion, wisdom and an irreverent sense of humor will inspire individuals of all beliefs and backgrounds to embrace optimism even in the darkest of times. By sharing the lesser-known consequences of diabetes, Wiltgen also endeavors to raise awareness about this deadly disease.Wiltgen's narrative intertwines moments of adventure, laughter, and even fear, whisking readers away from their own lives and immersing them in a world brimming with hope and possibility.John Wiltgen is a great interview. For more information go to .According to the International Diabetes Federation 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes. That is every one of 10 people. Experts predict this number acquired in 2022 to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Other fact include:.More than 3 in 4 adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries..Diabetes was responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021 – one every 5 seconds..Diabetes is the leading cause of vision loss in adults..About 30 percent of patients with Type 1 diabetes and 10 to 40 percent of those with Type 2 diabetes eventually will suffer from kidney failure..In the United States, every year about 73,000 amputations of the lower limb are performed on people with diabetes..According to the American Diabetes Association diagnosed diabetics incur average medical expenditures for drugs and supplies of $16,752 per year. This does not include regularly scheduled doctors' visits and blood tests..Diabetes caused at least USD 966 billion dollars in health expenditure – a 316% increase over the last 15 years.The Candy in My Pocket is a motivating memoir that is impossible to put down. It can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Barbara's Book Store, Etsy - even Walmart! A portion of the profits realized from the sale of this book will be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

