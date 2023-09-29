Culture Cannabis Club Cuts Ribbon In Canyon Lake And Celebrates Culture Day 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Culture Cannabis Club's Partnership with Canyon Lake Firefighter's Association

Celebrate Culture Day on September 30th at all Culture locations

- Devon JulianCANYON LAKE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Culture Cannabis Club, a multi-state cannabis retailer dedicated to fostering community and celebrating the healing properties of the cannabis plant, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside Canyon Lake city officials on September 28th. This exciting event coincided with a Weed for Warriors SB34 drop where more than 40 veterans joined in celebrating the event. Culture's CEO, Devon Julian also committed financial donations to Canyon Lake's State of the City and the Canyon Lake firefighter's association, further underscoring Culture Cannabis Club's dedication to social responsibility and community engagement.On September 30th, Culture Cannabis Club Canyon Lake is set to embark on the next phase of its journey with an eagerly anticipated grand opening event and Culture Day celebration.In fact, the company is inviting the public to celebrate Culture Day on September 30th at all Culture locations. There will be deals, drawings, games, food, and more! The first 100 customers at each location can grab a mystery box for just $1.There will be plenty of deals on a wide assortment of products from renowned brands, including Jeeter, Heavy Hitters, Alien Labs, Lime, Kiva, Kurvana, Wyld, Camino, Rove, Left Coast, The Fight Smoker's Club, Bloom, Raw Garden, and many more."Culture Day 2023 is all about giving back to our community, customers, and having a great time," said Julian. "Our staff has worked hard to pull off this event and we look forward to welcoming the community at all of our stores."In the spirit of fun, Culture Cannabis Club is hosting a costume contest on Instagram. To participate, simply dress up in your best "end of the world" costume, snap a picture, follow @culturecannabisclub as well as your local Culture store on Instagram, and tag posts with the #isurvivedcultureday hashtag to be eligible. Visit your local Culture Cannabis Club store on Culture Day and show them your post to get 3500 reward points added to your account.All entries will be showcased on Culture's Instagram account, @culturecannabisclub. The best costume will be selected and announced on October 1st for a grand prize of 22,500 rewards points - valued at $100!With Culture Cannabis Club locations in Banning, Canyon Lake, Jurupa Valley, Long Beach, Moreno Valley, Porterville, Stanton, and Wildomar, California, there is a Culture store celebration. All cannabis enthusiasts are invited on September 30th for Culture Day 2023, a day filled with excitement, surprises, and incredible deals!For more information and updates, visit the company website at or follow them on Instagram @culturecannabisclub.

