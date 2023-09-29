FLJ Group Limited Entered Into A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Lianlian Holdings Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) (“FLJ” or the“Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today entered into an equity acquisition agreement with Lianlian Holdings Inc. (the“Target Company” or“Lianlian”) and certain of the Target Company's shareholders to acquire 95% of the issued and outstanding shares in the Target Company for an aggregate purchase price of RMB1,800,000,000 (the“Acquisition”). The purchase price will consist of cash and newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company, the exact portion of which will be determined by the Company at the closing of the Acquisition. Upon the closing of the Acquisition, Lianlian will be a 95%-owned subsidiary of the Company.



There is no assurance that all conditions precedent to the closing of the Acquisition, including among other things, receipt of regulatory approvals, including applicable PRC regulatory approvals, will be satisfied.

If the Acquisition is not completed within 180 days after the signing of the equity acquisition agreement, either party may terminate the equity acquisition agreement.

About Lianlian

Lianlian is a lifestyle service provider headquartered in Chengdu, China, providing comprehensive marketing and promotion services to restaurants, hotels and other leisure and entertainment merchants, helping them achieve cost-effective and long-term operations. Product or service offered by these merchants on Lianlian's platform aim to fulfill people's daily needs for food, lifestyle and travel services.

About China's Lifestyle Service Industry

Lifestyle service is the service which connects end consumers with local merchants such as hotels, restaurants and other leisure and entertainment merchants through e-commerce platform. The size of lifestyle service industry in China is large and has huge growth potential. By 2025, the market size of lifestyle service industry in China is expected to increase from RMB19.5 trillion in 2020 to RMB35.3 trillion in 20251. The online penetration rate2 is also expected to increase from 24.3% in 2020 to 30.8% in 20253. The growth potential of the industry poses a considerable room for exploration. In the future, innovation around merchant empowerment and user experience is expected to bring incremental value to the industry.

Mr. Chengcai Qu, the chief executive officer of the Company , said“We are pleased to welcome the Lianlian brand and team into the FLJ platform. We are optimistic about the quality of Lianlian's service offering. We are confident that we can work with the Lianlian team to further strengthen its market position in the lifestyle service space.”

CEO of Lianlian comments:“We have been overt about our efforts in recent years to provide value-adding services to local merchants in China that drive their business growth. We believe the Acquisition will better position us to capture the growth trend in China's lifestyle service industry and our access to capital markets, which will in turn help further our market position in the industry.”

1. Source: iiMedia Research

2. Online penetration rate is calculated by dividing (i) the number of leisure and entertainment merchants who utilize e-commerce platform to promote their products or services by (ii) the total number of merchants in the leisure and entertainment industry.

3. Source: iiMedia Research

About FLJ Group Limited

FLJ Group Limited is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. The Company leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of the Company's business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables the Company to operate a large and dispersed portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

