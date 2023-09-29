Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) (“Ultra Lithium” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 3,636,364 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$200,000.



Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a“Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a“Warrant Share”) at $0.11 in the first twelve months following issuance and at $0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

There are no finders fees associated with this Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

