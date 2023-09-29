Hybrid Work Deciphered: How Businesses Are Investing In The Future Of Work

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Investment Priorities for the Workplace and Video Conferencing" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the evolution of the global work landscape, hybrid work models are swiftly gaining ground as a crucial ingredient for organizational success.

ResearchAndMarkets.com's latest offering, the "Investment Priorities for the Workplace and Video Conferencing" report, stands as a beacon for organizations looking to steer through these changing times with confidence and strategic insight.

This report is a culmination of extensive surveys conducted with global IT decision-makers, encapsulating the shifts happening in physical office spaces, meeting room dynamics, and overarching organizational impacts. By unraveling key areas such as employee experience, office modernization, and flexible technology transformation, this study positions itself as an invaluable guide for businesses navigating the hybrid work paradigm.

Trends & Highlights

2023 showcases palpable progress in workplace transformation. Many business leaders are recalibrating their organizational culture, physical workspaces, and technological investments. This reshaping signifies a shift in the significance of the traditional office and the embedding of technology in the workplace.

While hybrid work is a buzzword, its interpretation varies across organizations. Navigating through its complexities, such as adjusting to return-to-office challenges, establishing modern workplaces, and aligning with evolving employee expectations, requires a deep understanding of the hybrid model's nuances.

This report not only deciphers emerging hybrid work models and their implications on office spaces and meeting dynamics but also builds upon the findings of additional IT decision-maker surveys released in 2023. The spectrum of the analysis includes in-depth coverage of unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), frontline solutions, and more.

Key Insights Include:

: Understand the evolving work models, the anticipated changes, benefits, and challenges tied to hybrid/remote work.: Get a grasp on the rising investments in communications and collaboration tools with insights into technological consolidations, preferences, and emerging trends like AI and ESG.

: Learn how video conferencing and group chat become integral for hybrid work, the growth of cloud video conferencing, and its extension into areas like contact centers.: Analyze how remote work influences changes in office spaces, technologies adopted in meeting rooms, and the significance of features like smart cameras, intelligent audio, analytics, and more.

For organizations seeking to fortify their strategy in the hybrid work environment, this report serves as a definitive guide. Interested parties can delve deeper into the findings by visiting

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo:





SOURCE Research and Markets