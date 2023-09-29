The Salty Piracy Adventure As The #1 Attraction For 2023 St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Camilla JohannesenST. THOMAS, VI, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Contact: Tropical Treasure HuntEmail: Website:Camilla Johannesen Declares "The Salty Piracy Adventure " as the #1 Attraction for 2023.Tropical Treasure Hunt & SeaHorse Water Taxi are thrilled to announce that renowned social media influencer Camilla Johannesen has bestowed the prestigious title of #1 Attraction for 2023 upon "The Salty Piracy Adventure." With over 24K followers on her various social media platforms, Camilla Johannesen's endorsement carries significant weight in the travel and adventure industry."The Salty Piracy Adventure," an immersive and exhilarating treasure hunt experience, has captured the hearts of adventurers and thrill-seekers from around the world. Nestled in the breathtaking backdrop of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, this thrilling escapade takes participants on an unforgettable journey into the world of pirates, treasures, and the search for the Chalice of Eternal Life.Camilla Johannesen's passion for adventure and exploration is well-known to her dedicated followers, making her an ideal collaborator for this exhilarating experience. Her recent YouTube video, "8 BEST Things to Do in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands" has already garnered 14 Thousand of views from her global audience. You can watch the video here: .Camilla Johannesen expressed her excitement about "The Salty Piracy Adventure," stating, "This experience was just, So Good!...I felt like James Bond the entire time."Tropical Treasure Hunt's CEO, Anthony Schultz, echoed Camilla's sentiments, saying, "We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Camilla Johannesen. Her endorsement reflects the dedication and hard work of our team in creating an immersive and thrilling experience that leaves a lasting impact on our participants. We look forward to welcoming adventurers from all corners of the globe to join 'The Salty Piracy Adventure' and discover the treasures of St. Thomas.""The Salty Piracy Adventure" offers an exciting blend of history, mystery, and adrenaline. Participants follow in the footsteps of legendary pirates, decipher cryptic clues, and embark on a quest to uncover hidden treasures. It is a joint collaboration between SeaHorse Water Taxi and Tropical Treasure Hunt. With Camilla Johannesen's endorsement, the attraction is expected to draw even more visitors to the US Virgin Islands, boosting tourism and providing unforgettable memories for travelers.For more information about "The Salty Piracy Adventure" and to book your own treasure hunt experience, please visit . Join Camilla Johannesen and other adventurers have declared this experience as the #1 attraction for 2023.About Tropical Treasure Hunt: Tropical Treasure Hunt is a leading adventure tourism company based in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. They specialize in providing immersive treasure hunt experiences that combine history, adventure, and exploration in breathtaking tropical settings. Their flagship attraction, "The Salty Piracy Adventure," has gained international acclaim for its unique and thrilling adventure.About SeaHorse Water Taxi: SeaHorse Water Taxi is a leading provider of water transportation services in the Virgin Islands. With a commitment to excellence, safety, and eco-friendliness, SeaHorse Water Taxi offers passengers a luxurious and unforgettable way to explore the breathtaking beauty of the Virgin Islands. Their modern fleet and dedicated team ensure that passengers enjoy a seamless and comfortable journey, making SeaHorse Water Taxi the preferred choice for travelers in the region.About Camilla Johannesen: Camilla Johannesen is a renowned social media influencer, adventurer, and explorer with a passion for discovering hidden gems around the world. Her travel videos and content inspire millions of followers to embark on their own journeys of exploration and discovery. Camilla's dedication to sharing extraordinary experiences makes her a trusted source for travel enthusiasts worldwide.Media Contact: Kenneth B. Anderson, President, SeaHorse Water Taxi, , 340-473-9565

