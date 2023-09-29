Silvercorp Reports 2023 AGM Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Trading Symbol TSX:

SVM

NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today reported that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 11, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today.

A total of 86,866,294 common shares, representing 49.13% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Dr. Rui Feng 60,412,183 94.78

% 3,330,405 5.22

% Paul Simpson 35,157,464 55.16

% 28,585,124 44.84

% Yikang Liu 62,003,886 97.27

% 1,738,702 2.73

% Marina Katusa 61,682,370 96.77

% 2,060,218 3.23

% Ken Robertson 61,720,539 96.83

% 2,022,049 3.17

%



Mr. David Kong did not stand for re-election as a director.

The Company would like to thank David for his invaluable contributions over the years.

Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website.

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development.

For more information, please visit our website at .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc