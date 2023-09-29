Silicon Beach Film Festival 2023 Screens In Hollywood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Silicon Beach Film Festival 2023 Program Cover

HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Silicon Beach Film Festival 2023 was held recently at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on the world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The festival screened over 350 diverse independent films from all genres including Action, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, Crime and Mystery and Horror. Additionally, the week-long festival featured Music Videos, Documentaries, Historical Fiction, Foreign, Animated and Sci-Fi Thrillers.“The variety and diversity of films reflect the hard work and dedication to quality of independent filmmaking by the filmmakers in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres.”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival screened both shorts and feature films from around the world. Filmmakers were present to discuss their works during the Q & A sessions that were presented to the audience after the film screenings.“We had amazing Q and A sessions at this year's film festival allowing the audience to interact with the filmmakers in an amazing theatrical venue, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres” , said Peter Greene Program Director. A closing night film awards presentation and party followed the week-long event at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres with over 80 Film Awards, and over 25 Screenplay Awards presented to the filmmakers. We congratulate the winners and all the filmmakers, cast and crew that participated in this year's festival. For additional information, including Silicon Beach Film festival 2023 Film Festival Award winners, visit the official festival website: siliconbeachfilmfestival.com.

Here are some of the highlighted films from this year's festival:

"A CURIOUS WOMAN", Directed By: Kelby Thwaits; "BRONX BANDA: ARTURO O'FARRILL AND THE BRONX", Directed By: Taylor Krauss; "BROWN BOX: A BOX MARKED FREEDOM", Directed By: R. A. Underhill, A. Ragupathi; "BUTTERFIELD", Directed By: Douglas Haddad; "EL MAGO", Directed By: Alex Kannan; "ELLIDA", Directed By: Leon Mitchell; "FAVORS", Directed By: Craig Sabin; "FINDING FAITH", Directed By: Tajoura Davis; "JACK & BLUE", Directed By: Katherine Sheyno; "KID CHOCOLATE", Directed By: Brandon”Rick” Alexander; "LIKE SON LIKE FATHER", Directed By: Mark Bethea; "MOUNTAINS", Directed By: Alex Knopf; "REVERSE", Directed By: Christophe Lenoir; "SIGHTS UNSEEN", Directed By: Jesse Terrell; "STAY WITH ME", Directed By: Graeme Finlayson; "TAKING THE FIGHT", Directed By: Carlos Arrieta; "TEACHING THE HOLOCAUST: BEYOND FACTS AND FIGURES", Directed By: Phyllis Zimbler Miller; "THE BURDEN OF GUILT", Directed By: Lilton Stewart III; "THE POST", Directed By: Justin Hunt; "THE WAY WOMEN ARE:, Directed By: Adam Tuliński; "TRUST IN LOVE", Directed By: Mick Davis; "WAIT", Directed By: Cody Hamilton; "WAVESWATERWALL", Directed By: Barbara Peikert; and "WHICH SUBWAY", Directed By: Jean Jonasson.

The Silicon Beach Film Festival is also available across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Silicon Beach Film Festival was Founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director and Co-Founded by Peter Greene, Program Director as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world. For general press or general inquiries please contact the festival on the website. Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information, visit the official festival website: siliconbeachfilmfestival.com.

Jon Gursha / Peter Greene

Silicon Beach Film Festival

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter