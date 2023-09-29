Scott Bischoff Named 2023 Charleston's Choice Winner For Criminal Defense Attorney Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Law Offices of Adams & Bischoff proudly announces that Scott Bischoff has been honored as the 2023 Charleston's Choice Award winner for the Criminal Defense Attorney category. This prestigious award recognizes Scott Bischoff's exceptional dedication and outstanding legal work in criminal defense.The Charleston's Choice Award is a coveted accolade presented by The Post and Courier to honor local individuals and businesses who have made significant contributions to the community. For the last eight years, the magazine has accepted votes from its readers, inviting them to choose their favorite businesses, local spots and leisure activities across a variety of categories. Scott Bischoff's dedication and commitment to justice have earned him this prestigious recognition.Bischoff, a Charleston School of Law graduate, began his legal career at the Office of the First Circuit Public Defender, where he provided high-quality representation to indigent citizens of Dorchester County. Over three years as a public defender, Scott represented hundreds of defendants in various criminal cases and gained valuable trial experience through multiple misdemeanor and felony trials, including trials for Murder, Armed Robbery and Criminal Sexual Conduct.In 2011 he joined Savage Law Firm in Charleston where he continued to advocate for clients in various areas of criminal law, professional licensing and personal injury. In 2018, Bischoff partnered up with attorney Chris Adams to form Adams & Bischoff, L.L.C., where he upholds the highest standards of professionalism and dedication, primarily to individuals facing misdemeanor and felony criminal charges in local, state and federal courts.###About The Law Offices of Adams & Bischoff:The Law Offices of Adams & Bischoff defends people facing all types of criminal charges in state and federal court. Adams & Bischoff are known for their innovation, commitment and expertise in defending their clients against criminal accusations in both state and federal court.

