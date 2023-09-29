Comerica Bank Partners With National College Resources Foundation For 3Rd Annual Detroit Black College Expotm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expo provides college access and funding to students across southeast Michigan

DETRIOT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Comerica Bank, together with the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), have partnered to bring the Detroit Black College ExpoTM to the Midwest on Saturday, September 30 at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI, from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. EDT.The Expo's college seminars sessions take place from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and the scholarship presentations and entertainment will occur from 2:30-4 p.m.The Detroit Black College ExpoTM offers student attendees and their families access to college information and a chance to explore post-high school opportunities in an up-close and personal setting. This year's event provides opportunities for many high school students to have their college application fees waived – as well as chances to earn acceptance and receive scholarships to some colleges on the spot. The day is filled with energy, interaction, informative seminars and workshops for students and their families.“The Black College Expo and the National College Resources Foundation's steadfast commitment provides transformative opportunities to connect youth to higher education,” said Linda Nosegbe, Comerica Bank Vice President and National Community Impact Manager.“NCRF offers a pathway to deliver critical resources and improve access for students to help them thrive. We are proud to support The Black College Expo and the NCRF in the effort to inspire and empower our youth to dream and succeed.”Seminars include:.How to Find Money for College.Booming Careers-with a degree or Certificate/CTE.411 for the Student-Athlete.ROTC Pathway to Success-Scholarships.Leadership and Generational Wealth.The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your CommunityThe Detroit Black College ExpoTM is free to attend and is open to all students and families throughout the Midwest. Those interested in attending are welcome to register at .NCRF was founded in 1999. The nonprofit hosted the first Black College ExpoTM in 2000 in California with over 35,000 people in attendance. Black College ExpoTM is a college access event that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other postsecondary institutions to provide admissions, scholarship information and resources to its attendees. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students.“We are so excited to partner again with Comerica Bank,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF.“I truly feel the Comerica team shares the same passion and commitment to help underserved and underrepresented future leaders become their best selves. Together we are working together to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities. We know that events like the Detroit Black College ExpoTM bring hope and opportunities to our community.”NCRF connects students to positive post-secondary pursuits – providing resources and services to help students prepare for, enroll in and graduate from a degree and/or certificate program. It continues to work toward its vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality – and, to date, NCRF has:.Hosted more than 200 college expos nationwide, including 49 virtual events during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic..Helped more than 600,000 students get into college..Yielded a 100% graduation rate among Black students (93% for all students) in their Movement Enrichment Program..Secured a 95% success rate of its scholarship winners completing college..Helped over 1,500 athletes with athletic scholarships..Placed more than 1,200 college students and graduates into internships and careers..Secured more than 4 billion dollars in scholarships and grants for students.Comerica Bank's partnership with NCRF is the latest in a storied history of alliances with Black and minority-owned businesses and nonprofits nationwide, to provide financial education, small business support, pandemic relief and more. Over the past four years, Comerica Bank has:.Bolstered Comerica Money $ense financial education sessions with nonprofits for adults, seniors, and youth (from pre-k to young adults). Served over 80,000 low- to moderate-income individuals participated in Comerica $ense financial education sessions in 2022..Launched Comerica's Business $ense bootcamp series with community partners, and last year hosted more than 2,000 in-person, virtual and hybrid Comerica Business $ense Workshops in diverse communities and in multiple languages, including Spanish and Arabic..Committed $5 billion nationwide over a three-year period (2021-23) to support small business lending and growth..Moved $25 million in deposits to Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) across the country. This includes allocating $2.5 million to First Independence Bank, the only MDI located in Michigan..Developed strong partnerships with 35 CDFIs, viewed as the most impactful investments to address the needs of communities Comerica serves.About National College Resources FoundationNational College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization, with corporate offices in California with a broad national reach. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. They are driven by a vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.Follow on Facebook: ,Twitter: @ncrfoundation, Instagram: @ncrfoundation.orgAbout Comerica BankComerica Bank, a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated, has served Michigan longer than any other bank with a continuous presence dating back over 174 years to its Detroit founding in 1849. It is the largest bank employer in metro Detroit and has more than 4,500 employees (FTE) statewide. With one of the largest banking center networks in Michigan, Comerica nurtures lifelong relationships with unwavering integrity and financial prudence. Comerica positively impacts the lives of Michigan residents by helping customers be successful, providing financial support that assists hundreds of charitable organizations, and actively participating in Detroit's downtown revitalization. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Follow on Facebook: , Twitter: @ComericaBank and Instagram: @comerica_bank.MEDIA CONTACTSNCRF Contact: Joan Scott, 210.834.9964; ;Comerica Bank: Matt Barnhart, 313.222.3694

Joan Scott

National College Resources Foundation

+1 210-834-9964



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn