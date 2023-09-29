Me-Her-Us Announces October Women's Leadership Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Me-Her-Us Logo

Me-Her-Us will host Take NOtes: How Saying No Can Bridge The Workplace Gender Gap-An Event for Ambitious Female Leaders

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Me-Her-Us , an organization dedicated to empowering women, is excited to announce its upcoming October 26th event: Take NOtes: How Saying No Can Bridge The Workplace Gender Gap-An Event for Ambitious Female Leaders. This event will be a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about how non-promotable tasks impact women's health, finances, and promotability.Dr. Linda Babcock, author of "The No Club: Putting A Stop to Women's Dead-End Work" will virtually keynote the event, to be held at the Sleepy Hollow Clubhouse in Brecksville. Dr. Babcock is a world-renowned expert on gender and negotiation, and her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes. She is also the James M. Walton Professor in Economics at Carnegie Mellon University and the Founder and Director of the Program for Research and Outreach on Gender Equity in Society (PROGRESS), which pursues positive social change for women and girls through education, partnerships, and research.In addition to the keynote address, there will be a panel comprised of successful female leaders in a variety of industries: Amy Schultz, Co-Founder of Bolder Money, and Habeebah Rasheed Grimes, Founder of Positive Education Project, and Lorraine Schuchart, Founder of Prosper for Purpose. This panel will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the challenges and successes of other women in leadership positions and to network with like-minded individuals. Me-Her-Us will announce additional panelists via social media.Founded by Sandra Wint in 2021, Me-Her-Us helps women (re)connect to themselves, their work, and each other. Disconnection often looks like poor body image, people pleasing, burnout, career unfulfillment, and mean girl culture. Through One-on-One Coaching, Sistership Circles, and specialty group programs, Me-Her-Us helps women shed cultural lies and uncover their personal truth. They (re)establish who they are and who they're meant to be through conversation and community.If you are interested in attending this event, tickets can be purchased at .

Sandra Wint

Me-Her-Us

+1 (216) 225-5508

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram