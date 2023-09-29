Sumeru Digital And Art Of Living Unveil Friendnft At World Culture Festival 2023: US Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sumeru Digital , an industry leader in Web 3.0 Ecosystems, Blockchain, and AI-ML technologies, is elated to unveil FriendNFT at the World Culture Festival (WCF) 2023: US Edition. This landmark event, conducted by the internationally renowned Art of Living Foundation and graced by spiritual visionary Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is slated for September 29 to October 1, 2023, at the emblematic National Mall in Washington, DC."The introduction of FriendNFT at the World Culture Festival marks a significant juncture for us. The festival embodies global cultural unity and diversity, and FriendNFT aspires to extend this harmony into the digital sphere," stated Mr. Abhijeet Ranadhir, CEO of Sumeru Digital.Friend NFT : A Paradigm Shift in NFT's and Personal GrowthFriend NFT transcends the conventional NFT platform; it revolutionizes the way digital value is perceived in society. The platform empowers users to create NFTs that encapsulate not merely unique art but also emotional and social bonds. "FriendNFT is engineered to elevate NFTs beyond mere digital assets. We aim to transform them into tokens of emotional and social significance. Moreover, we take pride in utilizing the Polygon chain for its efficiency and user-friendliness," added Mr. Ranadhir. For more information on Friend NFT, visit ( ).My Friend NFT - Launch Trailer Youtube VideoIntroducing the FriendNFT App for Personal EnrichmentSumeru Digital is also launching the FriendNFT App, designed to cultivate personal growth. The app engages users in daily tasks and challenges with friends, thereby fostering personal development through social motivation. "The FriendNFT App synergizes technology and personal enrichment to enhance lives in a meaningful manner," Mr. Ranadhir elaborated.About the World Culture Festival and Art of Living FoundationThe World Culture Festival, a grand event by the Art of Living Foundation, is unparalleled in its celebration of global cultural diversity and unity. The festival has historically attracted millions, disseminating messages of peace and unity. The spiritual guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar elevates the event to a holistic experience.Sumeru Digital: A Vanguard in Web 3.0 TechnologiesSumeru Digital has consistently been at the forefront of emerging technologies, including Web 3.0 Ecosystems and Blockchain. "Our in-house development team has crafted everything from scratch, and the limitless potential of the Web 3 and NFT space is truly invigorating," Mr. Ranadhir remarked. For more about Sumeru Digital, visit ( ) and Web3Academy ( ), a Sumeru initiative aimed at training the next generation in Web 3.0 technologies.The Convergence of Technological Innovation and Spiritual Enlightenment"The debut of FriendNFT signifies a monumental stride in aligning technology with spirituality and personal development. It exemplifies how technology can enrich our lives in multifaceted ways," Mr. Ranadhir concluded.ConclusionThe launch of FriendNFT at the World Culture Festival 2023: US Edition is set to revolutionize the NFT arena and establish new standards in the amalgamation of technology, spirituality, and personal development. "This initiative is unprecedented for the Sumeru Digital and Art of Living Foundation, and we are thrilled by the boundless opportunities that await," Mr. Ranadhir expressed.

