(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Suncoast Audio Powered by Pass Program

- Michael D. BovairdSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Launch of“The Suncoast Audio , Powered by Pass Program”Following the latest success of their latest Trade-In and Trade-Up program, Suncoast Audio, LLC has partnered with Pass Laboratories , Inc. and proudly announces the launch of“The Suncoast Audio, Powered by Pass Program” This is an exciting new program for all Pass Laboratories, Inc. fans, and High-End Audio enthusiasts.Our CEO and Founder, Michael D. Bovaird, is a successful entrepreneur and an avid audiophile with over 20 years of experience in the High-End Audio industry."This innovative program satisfies the need in the market for Pass Labs enthusiasts, affording a listening experience and purchase flexibility."Suncoast Audio's Powered by PASS Program gives customers three choices to suit their ideal PASS LABS setup. They will have the opportunity to pick the amplifier that best meets their high-fidelity audio needs, allowing them to customize their audio and purchase experience..TRADE IN AND TRADE UP YOUR PASS.IN-HOME DEMO PASS PROGRAM.PREVIOUSLY LOVED PASS-with factory warranty, clean cosmetics, and new packagingPass Labs President Anastasia Protopappas says,"Pass Labs is so excited to extend our already strong partnership with Suncoast Audio into the Powered by Pass program."Nelson Pass and Pass Laboratories have been supplying solid-state Class A and Class A/B amplifiers to music lovers for over thirty years. His designs are well known to be simple and elegant and allow for a wonderful clarity and neutrality to your music. His partner, Wayne Colburn, develops and designs the preamplifier line. The Pass Labs preamps bring even more transparency and realism to the music. The company is well known to have the best customer service in the industry. They continue to service and support all their amplifiers, even those thirty years old.Suncoast Audio is a premier High-End Audio dealer and store located in Sarasota, Florida that offers a variety of High-End Audio Equipment brands like Clarisys Audio, Pass Laboratories, Shunyata Research, Magico Loudspeakers LLC. Suncoast Audio specializes in speakers, amps, turntables, digital sources, and cables. The store offers its customers prime customer service and consultations that help them build their dream High-End Audio system setup.Suncoast Audio takes into account a customer's music tastes, budget, and the room they have available.Suncoast Audio is located at 7353 International Place, Unit 309, Sarasota, FL 34240. Their phone number is (941) 932-0282.

Cindy Dwyer

Suncoast Audio

+1 941-259-6000



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube