Butterflymx's Access Control System Now Available In Elevated Living's All-In-One Resident App

Class A luxury community residents

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The residents, and the property managers of today's modern Class A luxury communities expect and rely on the ease, convenience, and efficiency of personalized services as key aspects of the positive resident experience.

Elevated Living , the innovative developer of custom designed software for modern Class A communities, now takes convenience and efficiency to the next level. ButterflyMX's Access Control System is now available in Elevated Living's all-in-one Resident App.

“It's all about powerful integration,” says the focused and innovative Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living.“Residents benefit by having an all-in-one app which allows them to manage guest access easily and seamlessly from a single app, and lets them engage with their community by tracking packages, making payments, submitting work orders, reserving amenities, scheduling housekeeping, and more.

“ButterflyMX's Access Control System in the all-in-one Elevated Living app makes resident life so much easier. And it also allows property managers to white-label everything with their own branding.”

Continues to transform and simplify the convenient and efficient resident experience, with additional features of the ButterflyMX Access Control System.

Residents can also conveniently unlock doors throughout their community on the Elevated Living platform, by accessing their ButterflyMX doors, navigating“Keyless Access” in their resident app, and selecting the specific door they wish to unlock.

As added, timer-saving convenience, residents can send temporary keys in the form of a ButterflyMX QR code to trusted guests, via email or text message. Guests then scan the virtual key at the building's video intercom to gain access.

The ButterflyMX's Access Control System on the Elevated Living all-in-one resident app is the latest game-changer for maximizing the resident experience.

“It is state-of-the-property management art,” Konrad Koczwara points out.“Because Class A luxury community residents should not have to download a clutter of different apps to book various on-site services, and busy property managers should not have to be hassled by random vendors pitching them to promote random apps for services.”

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living's exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

