BLACK LOVE INC TAKES TIMES SQUARE WITH SIX PODCAST AWARD WINS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Black Love Podcast Network is home to 8 podcasts

Anna DeShawn, award winning podcaster

Eman Ismail, award winning podcaster (Mistake That Made Me)

Black is America, Black Love Podcast Network, Every Voice with Terrance McKnight, Mistakes That Made Me, Parenting for the Culture, and Queer News all won twice

- Akilah Thompkins-RobinsonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ahead of International Podcast Day, Black Podcasting Awards (BPAwards) bestowed 35 new awards to 29 different podcasts during a live stream from Podstream Studios on Times Square Sunday September 24. Black Love Inc. catapulted to BPAwards' biggest overall winner to date with a grand total of 9 awards and 21 nominations; its Director of Podcasts Krystal Hill oversees these six BPAwards recognized podcasts, plus another two. She's followed by Anna DeShawn who has five awards and six nominations for Queer News. While A'Shanti Gholar's The Brown Girls Guide to Politics continues her four year stretch of nominations, plus three award wins.Sunday's Ophelia-delayed ceremony yielded six double award winners: Black is America (Editing; Sound Design), Black Love Podcast Network (Podcast Network; Producer), Every Voice with Terrance McKnight (Arts; Music), Mistakes That Made Me (Business; New), Parenting for the Culture (Education; Podcast of the Year), and Queer News (LGBTQ; Podcaster of the Year).As podcasting continues to grow, the Awards went beyond U.S. borders, with a handful of winners hailing from Finland, Canada, and the U.K., proving that podcasting is indeed a global phenomenon. The list of awardees also include CNN journalist Audie Cornish, the multi-talented, award-winning Jill Scott, plus hip-hop legend and actor Method Man.Ceremony guest Akilah Thompkins-Robinson, Girl Get Visible author and tech founder, noted "Black Podcasting Awards plays an important role in giving Black podcasters a space where they can be celebrated and showcased on a level playing field for their hard work and talent without other biases being a factor into how they are evaluated. It was an honor Sunday evening to see so many talented podcasters and podcast professionals be celebrated for their hard work in the podcast industry."The 2023 award ceremony and celebration was sponsored by Push Black, Podcast Movement, Blubrry, GSD Solutions, Gifted Sounds Network, LWC Studios, Podglomerate, Realm, Shure, Sounds Profitable, Stitcher Studios, Strike Audio, Sampson Therapeutic Services, and Transistor.In addition to the coveted trophies, winning podcasters also receive fantastic prizes from Afros & Audio, Black Podcasters Association, Descript, Grants For Creators, and Hindenburg.But the excitement doesn't end here! For those aspiring to join the ranks of podcasting greatness, BPAwards is now hosting an International Podcast Day contest for a chance to win a Shure MV7 microphone and SRH440A headphones, or a one-year Hindenburg Pro license. The contest goes through Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 11:59 pm Hawaii Time. Enter at contest.BlackPodAwards.com.BPAwards appreciates contributing to its 'First two steps of 100' fundraising campaign at givebutter.com/bpawardstwostep. They are @BlackPodAwards on social media.CONTACT: Demetrius Bagley, Executive Director & Cofounder, or 718-290-7196High-resolution photos of the 2023 double award winners, all winners' podcast covers, BPAwards logos, and more can be downloaded at kit.blackpodawards.com.ABOUT BLACK PODCASTING AWARDSBlack Podcasting Awards (BPAwards) celebrates, spotlights, and bolsters Black podcasts for more wins and successes. It achieves this by producing an annual awards program and ceremony, and two newsletters. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.FULL WINNERS LIST FOR 2023 BLACK PODCASTING AWARDS (35 categories total)BEST ARTS PODCASTEvery Voice with Terrance McKnightBEST BLERD PODCAST (PUBLIC VOTE)Stitch PleaseBEST BUSINESS PODCAST – SPONSORED BY SOUNDS PROFITABLEMistakes That Made Me [Finland]BEST COMEDY PODCASTFunny My WayBEST CULTURE PODCASTBack IssueBEST EDITING (BLACK PODCASTERS ASSOCIATION VOTE)Black Is AmericaBEST EDUCATION PODCASTParenting for the CultureBEST FAMILY AND PARENTING PODCASTThe Black Fatherhood PodcastBEST FILM AND TELEVISION PODCASTChat Sh!T: The Official Rap Sh!t PodcastBEST FOOD & DRINK PODCASTChefishBEST HEALTH AND WELLNESS PODCASTCharm Words: Daily Affirmations for KidsBEST HISTORY PODCASTYou Didn't See NothinBEST HOSTING DUO (PUBLIC VOTE)Sis, Please!BEST HOSTING TEAM (PUBLIC VOTE)Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the PodcastBEST INTERNATIONAL PODCASTUK Black Pride Time Capsule Podcast [U.K.]BEST LGBTQ PODCASTQueer NewsBEST LIMITED SERIES PODCASTLove, Janessa [Canada]BEST LITERARY PODCASTRead Write and CreateBEST MUSIC PODCASTEvery Voice with Terrance McKnightBEST NEW PODCAST (BLACK PODCASTERS ASSOCIATION VOTE)Mistakes That Made Me [Finland]BEST NEWS & POLITICS PODCASTThe Assignment with Audie CornishBEST PODCAST NETWORK (PUBLIC VOTE) – SPONSORED BY PODCAST MOVEMENTBlack Love Podcast NetworkBEST PRODUCER (BLACK PODCASTERS ASSOCIATION VOTE)Black Love Podcast NetworkBEST RELATIONSHIP PODCASTBlack Love: The InterviewsBEST RELIGION AND SPIRITUALITY PODCASTSanctifiedBEST SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PODCASTGlowing in Tech [U.K.]BEST SCRIPTED FICTION PODCAST – SPONSORED BY REALMWitchever PathBEST SEX PODCASTThe Amazing ClarksBEST SOLO HOST (PUBLIC VOTE)The Wire at 20BEST SOUND DESIGN (BLACK PODCASTERS ASSOCIATION VOTE)Black Is AmericaBEST SPORTS PODCAST (PUBLIC VOTE)My Hockey Hero [Canada]BEST TRAVEL PODCASTAbout the JourneyBEST TRUE CRIME PODCASTFruitLoops: Serial Killers of ColorPODCAST OF THE YEAR (PUBLIC VOTE) – SPONSORED BY PODCAST MOVEMENTParenting for the CulturePODCASTER OF THE YEAR (BLACK PODCASTERS ASSOCIATION VOTE) – SPONSORED BY BLUBRRYQueer News

Demetrius Bagley

Black Pod Awards

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

TikTok

Facebook