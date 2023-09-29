Rally House Expands To Southwest Indiana With New Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rally House is thrilled to expand into a fresh market with the debut of a new location in southwest Indiana. While the state is home to many Rally House stores, Rally House Evansville Pavilion is the first to arrive in Evansville, IN. The national retailer is eager to introduce fans near the Indiana-Kentucky border to the company's impressive selection of authentic sports apparel and unique local merchandise.



Rally House takes immense pride in being the go-to sports and merchandise retailer for fans nationwide, especially those in Indiana. "Our staff is ecstatic to open a new store in this section of the state," District Manager Ryan Fulton describes. "We get to work with the incredible fans in Evansville while helping them show their team colors and hometown pride with quality merch!"

Shoppers at Rally House Evansville Pavilion can look forward to high-quality, officially licensed apparel and merch from trusted brands like '47, New Era, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and various others. Fans will also be glad to know that this new Rally House store stocks tons of pro and college teams, including recognizable names like the Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and more.

There's a lot to like about Indiana and its remarkable cities, including Evansville. Thankfully, patrons will find local apparel and gifts that stand out at Rally House Evansville Pavilion. This new store offers a broad assortment of unique local Indiana gear that draws inspiration from the iconic landmarks and themes in the area.

Rally House Evansville Pavilion provides shoppers with excellent customer service and a complete inventory of products. Still, fans can visit

to browse even more options that can ship to any of the 50 states. The company also encourages patrons to visit the Rally House Evansville Pavilion Store Page

and to follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse ) and Instagram (@rally_house ) for the latest updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

CONTACT:

Ryan Fulton, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House