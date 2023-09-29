Denver Oktoberfest Celebrates 53Rd Annual Event With Bavarian Flair And Festivities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A band plays for Denver Oktoberfest

Denver Oktoberfest returns Sep 29 - Oct 1 to the ballpark district with Bavarian culture, keg bowling, stein hoisting, lederhosen, food, brews, music, and more!

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Denver Oktoberfest, a beloved local tradition since 1969, is set to kick off its second and final weekend: September 29th-October 1st at the intersection of 21st and Larimer streets in the Ballpark District. This celebration promises a showcase of Bavarian culture with modern twists, complete with keg bowling, stein hoisting, delicious food, an array of brews, live music, and much more. The mix of time-honored activities and exciting new additions to this year's event is poised to delight Oktoberfest enthusiasts, whether they are seasoned attendees or first-time visitors.Entry to the event is free for all, VIP tickets are available for purchase at thedenveroktoberfestFestivities begin on Friday, September 29th at 5 p.m., the second weekend offers a finale of key attractions, including:Stein Hoisting Championships: Male and Female champs embrace the Bavarian spirit and test their strength in the traditional Stein Hoisting competition, culminating in a grand championship round on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 9 pm MST.Long Dog Derby: Dachshunds compete in the city's 11th annual Long Dog Derby, a race that determines the fastest furry friend. The first race starts on Sunday, October 1 at 12:30 pm MST. Patrons can enter their pup at thedenveroktoberfest.com, costumes are encouraged but not required to compete.Keg Bowling: Combining the fun of bowling with the love of beer, participants hurl an empty keg on rollers to topple 6 stacked kegs in this lively and challenging Oktoberfest sport.Two Stages With Live Music and Entertainment: The stages will host a variety of music and activities, including traditional Bavarian ballads, family-friendly tunes from local musicians, and even late-night silent disco dance parties. Cheer on the captivating costume contests; or if you're feeling courageous, organizers encourage you to dress to impress in your finest dirndl or lederhosen and enter the contest.Bavarian Food and Drink: Local vendors line the streets with a wide variety of Oktoberfest treats like schnitzel, pretzels, sausages, and much more. Of course, beer is abundant as well, Oktoberfest-style brews are featured along with Denver Oktoberfest shots courtesy of Jägermeister. Patrons can walk the streets in the large event area with re-fillable steins.Jägermeister VIP Beer Hall: Attendees have the option to elevate their experience with a pass to the Jägermeister VIP tent, granting all-day access to private seating, games, and activities, a commemorative 2023 Oktoberfest Stein, unlimited beer and wine, two ice-cold Jägermeister shots, and a delicious all-you-can-eat buffet of German lunch, dinner, late-night bites, and appetizers. Additional spirits, cocktails, and seltzers are available at the private cocktail bar. The VIP area also offers private restrooms.Sunday tickets include brunch with live sports coverage from Tom's Watch Bar. Tickets for the VIP area are limited and available for purchase at thedenveroktoberfest.com.Organizers encourage everyone to come dressed in their best traditional German and festival-friendly attire, ready to revel in the Oktoberfest atmosphere.Denver Oktoberfest, a cherished two-weekend tradition in Downtown Denver since 1969, proudly presents its 53rd Annual celebration. Drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees, it has earned recognition as "The Best Oktoberfest in the United States" by Maxim Magazine and USA Today. Inspired by the original 1810 Oktoberfest, the event offers a family-friendly cultural experience, solidifying its status as a legacy event in the heart of downtown Denver at 21st and Larimer streets in the Ballpark District.For more information, interview requests, and media inquiries, please contact:

Barrett Vickery

Denver Oktoberfest

+1 303-592-3800

