WALNUT STREET EXTENSION OPENS TODAY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) East Lampeter Township, Pa., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Real Estate Group LLC (HREG) , the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), county and township officials and local stakeholders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the opening of the Walnut Street Extension – a multimodal transportation project aimed to alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety on a key highway corridor in Lancaster County. The $22 million Walnut Street Extension Project (SR 1050 Section 101) adds a 1.2-mile, two-lane roadway connecting Greenfield , a growing, mixed-use commercial and residential development, to U.S. Route 30 and the City of Lancaster.

“The success of the Walnut Street Extension Project is a prime example of how collaboration between the government, private sector and community can effectively address transportation safety concerns while also safeguarding valuable farmland, generating employment opportunities, and enhancing recreational amenities for both locals and tourists,” said Mark Fitzgerald, president and COO, High Real Estate Group LLC.“I am grateful to all the stakeholders, especially East Lampeter Township and PennDOT, for their commitment to making this project a reality. I would also like to thank Lancaster County and the City of Lancaster for their support throughout the process.”

During weekday commuter peak hours, the Walnut Street Extension is anticipated to divert approximately 700 to 800 vehicles per hour from the Greenfield Road corridor. The interchange at Route 30/Greenfield Road will see a reduction in peak-hour traffic by an estimated 30 - 40%. The road extension is expected to create a significant economic impact in East Lampeter Township and the Greenfield Campus, with an estimated 2,600 jobs being generated through the various industrial, office, commercial, higher education and residential uses that will be served by the project. This will pave the way for further economic growth and development in the area.

“The Walnut Steet Extension Project is a true collaboration made possible because multiple entities, including High Real Estate Group, East Lampeter Township, the local agricultural community, PennDOT and other stakeholders, came together with a common goal that will pay dividends through economic development, smart growth and improved quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said.“Not only that, it is a visually appealing project that highlights the scenic nature of the area and serves as a beautiful gateway the community will be proud of.”

Construction included a new two-lane road from the U.S. 30/Walnut Street interchange to a roundabout intersection with an extended Ben Franklin Boulevard connecting to Greenfield Road. Also constructed was a 1.2-mile-paved trail, part of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway (GLHP), which will accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists and was constructed in a manner consistent with the Lancaster Active Transportation Plan (ATP). Kinsley Construction was the contractor for the project, and PennDOT will own and maintain the state roadway. High Steel Structures fabricated steel girders for a 167-foot-long, 54-foot-wide steel bridge across Millcross Road.

“As my 12 years on the board of supervisors come to a close in December, I couldn't be prouder of the public-private effort that brought this level of investment to our community,” said John Blowers, chair of the East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors.“When representatives of High Real Estate Group came to me with their vision of positioning Greenfield for the future, it didn't take long for me to see the great benefits to the people of our community and the businesses and employers throughout the region. I knew our vision for the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway would dovetail well with that of High and PennDot. From the beginning, I've been a strong advocate for making this investment in the infrastructure of our community.”

The traffic signal will be activated at 3 p.m. today, with the road officially open to traffic at that time.

Link to drone footage of Walnut Street Extension.

About High Real Estate Group LLC

High Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate organization providing expertise in development, brokerage, architecture, construction, and investments, and holds real estate assets with annual revenue of $195 million and an estimated market value of approximately $1 billion. Through its affiliate, High Associates Ltd., it offers a full complement of real estate services including asset and property management, appraisal services, grounds and property maintenance, strategic planning, and consulting. The company manages more than 8.5 million square feet of office, industrial, multi-family, hotel, and retail properties throughout the eastern United States. High Real Estate Group is based in Greenfield Corporate Center, East Lampeter Township, Lancaster, Pa. More information is available at .

# # #

Attachments



High Real Estate Group Opens Walnut Street Extension at Greenfield Lancaster, PA Walnut Street Extension Opens in Lancaster - Multimodal Transportation Project by High Real Estate Group LLC

High Companies





High Real Estate Group Opens Walnut Street Extension at Greenfield Lancaster, PA PennDOT Sec. Mike Carroll, High Real Estate Group Leaders, PA State, County, Local Officials Cut Rib... Walnut Street Extension Opens in Lancaster - Multimodal Transportation Project by High Real Estate G... New Walnut Street Extension and Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway Open in Greenfield Lancaster, PA Tags Greenfield Lancaster Walnut Street Extension Multimodal Transportation Recreational Trails High Real Estate Group Related Links