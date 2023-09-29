MEREDITH LANE's ALBUM, GREYHOUND: A SONIC ODYSSEY FROM NASHVILLE's RISING STAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHVILEE, TN, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Emerging from Nashville's thriving music scene, Meredith Lane announces the release of her new album, Greyhound. After an exhilarating move to the cradle of country music, Lane astonishes with a fusion of Americana, western, rock, and alternative genres, revealing her unparalleled artistic evolution. Capturing immediate attention and critical acclaim, singles from Greyhound have already been celebrated by major publications like Global Texan Chronicles and If It's Too Loud. Further solidifying her place in the musical limelight, Meredith graced the SCENES session and was a standout artist at the recent Treefort Music Festival Label Party.Opening with the mesmerizing notes of“Ironies,” the album takes listeners on a sonic journey back to classic rock's golden age. Meredith's distinct voice, paired with electric guitar, paints a vivid picture of nostalgia and emotions tied to places left behind. With deep roots in Enterprise, Oregon, Meredith's history is woven into her music. Raised in the iconic OK Theater, Lane's musical inheritance is undeniable. Fans will delight in knowing her father, Darrell, lends his guitar skills to this latest album.Teaming up with formidable talents like Zion Mark, Jake Bibb, and Cooper Trail, Greyhound is a true testament to Lane's dedication and passion. Her compelling voice, reminiscent of 70s era Linda Ronstadt, and the album's flavor of the Lilith Fair era 90s alternative, is a feast for the ears."Gas Station Baby" echoes the classics of Rita Coolidge and Jessi Colter, while“Casting Shadows” showcases the vast expanse of her vocal prowess.Meredith Lane's Greyhound is not just an album; it's a coming of age exploration and self-discovery, embarking on new journeys, and the realization of one's true path. With this album, Meredith reaffirms her position within the music community.Please join us in celebrating this extraordinary talent and extend an opportunity for exclusive coverage of one of American Standard Time Records' brightest stars. Greyhound is available September 29th, 2023. Listen on Meredith's webpage or Spotify .

