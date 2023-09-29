Care Indeed Marks 13Th Anniversary With Inauguration Of San Jose Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Care Indeed, a distinguished provider of home care, home health, and specialized care services, proudly commemorates its 13th year of dedicated service. To mark this milestone, Care Indeed is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office at 358 Redwood, San Jose. This expansion exemplifies Care Indeed's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to a growing number of individuals.The "13th a Charm" celebration, held on September 26, 2023, was a momentous occasion attended by dedicated staff, community partners, and esteemed guests. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, office tours, and opportunities to meet the Care Indeed team.A Legacy of Excellence:Care Indeed has been a trusted name in the home-based care industry for over a decade. With a steadfast focus on client well-being and satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including home care, home health, and specialized care. Care Indeed's caregivers and healthcare professionals are dedicated to providing peace of mind to clients and their families while delivering compassionate and personalized care.About Care Indeed:Care Indeed is a leading provider of home care, home health, and specialized care services throughout the Bay Area in California. With a team of dedicated professionals, the company is committed to enhancing the quality of life for clients while providing peace of mind to their families. Care Indeed's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, ensuring personalized and exceptional care. For more information, please visit .

