DR. JASON FRIEDRICHS NAMED PARTNER AT COLLINS VISION

Dr. Jason C. Friedrichs MD, MS, a board-certified ophthalmologist in Naples, FL, was named a partner at Collins Vision.

- Dr. Jason C. FriedrichsNAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Jason C. Friedrichs MD, MS, a board-certified ophthalmologist, has been named a partner at Collins Vision. Dr. Friedrichs spent 12 years operating a solo practice in the Midwest before joining Collins Vision in 2020.“Dr. Friedrichs is a great asset to our practice,” said Dr. Michael J. Collins, Medical Director and Founder of Collins Vision.“We share a passion for helping every patient live their best life. Nothing is more precious than the gift of sight.”Dr. Friedrichs areas of expertise include refractive surgery for cataracts, glaucoma treatments and blepharoplasty, a delicate eyelid procedure requiring impressive skill and expertise. He also has considerable experience in comprehensive eye care.“I have found my home at Collins Vision,” Dr. Friedrichs said.“To work with people who are just as passionate as I am makes it just a joy to go to work every day. I grew up with a blind father, so treating people's vision is something I hold close to my heart.”Collins Vision has a long tradition of giving back to the community. Dr. Friedrichs recently joined the Florida Lions Eye Clinic Board where he does volunteer surgeries and exams for underserved residents.“What makes Collins Vision unique is that from the moment a patient walks through our door, they experience a passionate team who are dedicated to provide an exceptional experience,” Dr. Friedrichs explained.“We maintain a very high staff to physician ratio, so everyone receives personal care.”Dr. Friedrichs hinted at some imminent expansion plans.“This year is going to be a really exciting year for Collins Vision,” he concluded.“Dr. Collins spent the past decade building the practice in Fort Meyers. And he brought me in to serve our patients in Naples. We're looking at more opportunities to reach even more people throughout Southwest Florida.”With locations in Fort Myers and Naples, Collins Vision has been Southwest Florida's trusted eye care provider since 2004. More information, including office hours and directions, is available at collinsvision.com.

