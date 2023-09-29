Polybutene-1 Market Size To Surpass $850 Million By 2032, At 7.5% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global polybutene-1 market is expected to be worth more than $411 million in 2022 and reach $850 million by 2032, increasing at a 7.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Polybutene-1, a highly isotactic thermoplastic, boasts impressive thermal, mechanical, and chemical resistance properties. These exceptional characteristics render it a versatile material suitable for a wide range of applications, notably in the construction of pressurized cold and hot water pipelines.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Polybutene-1, often abbreviated as PB-1, is a versatile and high-performance polymer with a wide range of applications across various industries. This synthetic polymer is derived from the polymerization of butene-1, a simple olefin hydrocarbon. Polybutene-1 exhibits exceptional properties such as flexibility, durability, chemical resistance, and low toxicity, making it a valuable material in sectors like plumbing, automotive, packaging, and more.

Polybutene-1 Market Dynamics

The Polybutene-1 market is influenced by several dynamic factors that shape its growth trajectory. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for plastic materials with superior performance characteristics. Polybutene-1's unique combination of properties, including high flexibility, excellent chemical resistance, and low permeability, makes it an ideal choice for various applications. As industries seek materials that can enhance product performance and longevity, Polybutene-1 has gained traction.

Additionally, the market benefits from advancements in polymer technology. Ongoing research and development efforts have led to improved manufacturing processes, resulting in high-quality Polybutene-1 with consistent properties. These advancements have expanded the scope of Polybutene-1 applications, leading to increased adoption.

Polybutene-1 Market Growth

Polybutene-1 has experienced significant market growth in recent years, driven by increased consumption of packaged food and the need for hot and cold-water piping systems. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a dampening effect on demand, particularly in the first half of 2020, due to reduced use in piping applications. Despite this, the pandemic spurred demand for packaged foods, which sustained the demand for PB-1. The market is poised for a transformation by 2032, with growing applications in packaging, plumbing, and other sectors. This is expected to drive PB-1 demand, reaching approximately US$ 850 million by the end of 2032, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology Shandong Tengzhou Ruida ChemicalPolybut

Polybutene-1 Market Demand

Polybutene-1 experiences robust demand in food packaging due to its convenience for a fast-paced lifestyle. Widely utilized in packaging for items like fresh pasta, sliced cheese, meat, pizza, tofu, yoghurt cups, and more, PB-1 enables easy opening without tools, promoting resealing for freshness. Notably, it finds extensive use in vacuum packaging for peanuts, coffee, rice, meat, powdered milk, and cheese. In construction, PB-1 piping systems have gained enduring popularity, praised for their reliability, flexibility, network handling, energy efficiency, and exceptional resistance to stress, heat, and chemicals.

Competitive Landscape



In the competitive landscape of the Polybutene-1 market, manufacturers present a diverse range of products catering to various applications such as automotive parts, bags and pouches, bottles and vials, coatings, color concentrates, and piping systems. Lyondellbasell, a prominent player, provides Akoalit PB DKG 300, a mono polymer known for high stiffness, exceptional creep property retention, and low thermal expansion at elevated temperatures. This product witnesses increasing demand in regions like Africa-Middle East, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North America, and South & Central America. Mitsui Chemicals, a global Japanese manufacturer, contributes to the market with its polybutene-1 product, Beaulon, recognized for applications in cold and hot water supply pipes, oil supply pipes, and floor heating pipes. Beaulon is acclaimed for its water resistance, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, and flexibility, establishing a distinctive presence in the global market.

Key Segments Covered in the Polybutene-1 Industry Report



By Product Type



Homo Polybutene-1

Random Polybutene-1

By Process Technique



Extrusion Grade Polybutene-1



Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Polybutene-1

Injection Molding Grade Polybutene-1

By Application



Polybutene-1 for Packaging Material



Polybutene-1 for Film Modification



Polybutene-1 for Polyolefin Modification



Polybutene-1 for Piping / Plumbing Systems



Polybutene-1 for Electric Domestic Heaters Polybutene-1 for Hot Melt Adhesives

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

Polybutene-1 is a valuable polymer with a diverse range of applications driven by its exceptional properties. As industries prioritize performance, sustainability, and innovation, the Polybutene-1 market is poised for continued growth and adaptation to evolving market dynamics.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: