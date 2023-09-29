Ursula Keyes Trust Helps Neuro Therapy Centre Expand

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Ursula Keyes Trust is supporting the expansion of the Neuro Therapy Centre and the work they do into premises next door to their existing facilities at Brymau Estate in Saltney, Chester.

The Neuro Therapy Centre is a charity that provides support to people with long-term neurological conditions and their Carers. It provides a place of care, friendship, advice and support in a positive, informal and happy environment.

The Centre started out over 30 years ago supporting people with Multiple Sclerosis and has expanded its services and expertise over the years to support over 550 people with a wide range of neurological conditions including Parkinsons, FND, Fibromyalgia and Ataxia.

Demand for the services and support the busy Centre offers is high and new referrals from the health sector and enquiries from individuals affected by conditions come in each week, leading to an increasing need for the Centre to expand its premises to be able to support more people.

The Centre has the opportunity to increase its service delivery space by 45% by occupying the empty business unit next door. It plans to create a larger gym, new physiotherapy suite, and new 1:1 treatment rooms.

Jane Johnston-Cree, Chief Executive Officer of the Neuro Therapy Centre said;“One in ten people in the UK has a condition we can support here. Covid has heightened people's deterioration and this is further exacerbated by the cost of living crisis. Our services complement the work of health providers and can ease financial pressures on NHS budgets. More importantly we can help people affected by neurological conditions, their families and carers through giving them the opportunity to access regular physical and emotional support.”

John Brimelow, a Trustee of the Ursula Keyes Trust, said;“The staff and trustees at the Neuro Therapy Centre do amazing work for the community and we are happy to continue to support them and provide a grant to facilitate their plans for expansion.”

Jane Johnston-Cree, Chief Executive Officer of the Neuro Therapy Centre added;“By working collaboratively with the Neuro Therapy Centre the Ursula Keyes Trust is now also a key facilitator of our next phase of growth which will see us doubling our impact again and making a life-changing difference for over 1,000 people by the end of 2025. Their support has enabled us to reach a third of our fundraising target needed to start this first phase of development, and we're excited to keep this momentum going.”

Chester based commercial property consultants Bolton Birch helped agree the new lease.

