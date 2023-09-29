Meverly Adjhei Benjamin Announces October Release And Book Launch Press Conference For 'System Vs. Creator'

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The Hague, The Netherlands – September 29, 2023 – Financial expert and author Meverly Adjhei Benjamin has announced the date for the launch of 'System Vs. Creator', and an accompanying event in The Hague.

Scheduled for October 11, the author will present the book to the public for the first time at a press conference held at The Hague Conference Centre New Babylon.

The book 'System Vs. Creator' is an account of post-modern society obsessed with fame, fortune, and celebrity.

Meverly Adjhei Benjamin is a Dutch-Ghanaian author, seasoned barrister, and corporate governance expert. As a financial analyst, privy to the backdoors of the world's largest banks, companies, and government agencies, Benjamin questions the place established institutions hold in the twenty-first century.

“We live in a complicated world. Everything-education, career, relationships, health, and well-being-is rapidly increasing in complexity.”

In 'System Vs. Creator', the author explores the new ways for society to find the inspiration to make the most of its talents.

“Governments and academia have failed to provide safety or stability. Are such things as faith and perseverance still relevant? Where do we go from here?”

The book invites readers to look toward a future in which every member of society has a chance to fulfill their dreams despite the increasing complexity of our world.

Inspired by the work of judge Cary, which the author deems relevant to the present-day challenges, Meverly Adjhei Benjamin asks provocatively:“Are the systems working for us? Or vice versa?”

The 'System Vs. Creator' launch event brings together an eclectic group of media professionals, authors, aspiring writers and book enthusiasts providing the opportunity to witness the presentation by the author.

Furthermore, the press conference agenda includes an interview, Q&A session and book signing inviting attendees to ponder upon the balance between current systems and creativity in a conversational way. Limited seats are available for RSVP via Eventbrite .

'System Vs. Creator' is available on Amazon from October 10, 2023.

About Meverly Adjhei Benjamin

Meverly Adjhei Benjamin is a Dutch-Ghanaian author, seasoned barrister, corporate governance expert, financial analyst, business development consultant, and speaker. Known for her original thought and leadership, Meverly Adjhei Benjamin is also a sought-after contributor to outlets such as Yahoo, International Business Times, Fox, etc. Above all, Meverly is a visionary writer known for her profound exploration of the intersection between systems, creativity, and the human spirit.

