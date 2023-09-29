Black Iron Development Inc. Announces The Opening Of New Los Angeles Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ralph GiannellaLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Black Iron Development Inc. and Ralph Giannella are pleased to announce the opening of their new Los Angeles division. The LA division of Black Iron Development will be headed up by Partner and Director of Operations, Louis Todaro.“I am very excited to expand operations into Los Angeles and surrounding areas. After focusing predominantly on the San Diego market for over 25 years, it's time for Black Iron Development to grow geographically”, said Ralph Giannella, Founder and President of Black Iron Development Inc.“With changing markets as we have experienced in the past two years, we are finding more incredible development opportunities in the LA area. We are focused on re-development of existing multifamily, new construction multifamily development and hospitality.”Louis Todaro is uniquely qualified to head up the Black Iron Development Los Angeles division. Recently recognized by LA Weekly Magazine as one of Los Angeles' Top 10 Trailblazing Entrepreneurs , Todaro has built a strong team for Black Iron Development in Los Angeles."As we move into 2024, we are excited to announce our new upcoming acquisitions and new construction ground-up multifamily development projects”, said Louis Todaro.Black Iron Development: For over 25 years Ralph Giannella and his company, Black Iron Development Inc., have played a significant role in the modernization of San Diego 's aging inventory of apartment buildings and houses. Ralph Giannella has purchased, built and modernized over 2,000 apartment and condominium homes, hundreds of single-family houses, large scale apartment complexes, and has built many multi-million dollar luxury houses.Giannella has a diverse entrepreneurial background dating back to the early days of the internet, when he and his partners founded the San Diego-based Bank of Internet and took it to a public listing. Bank of Internet (re-branded as Axos Bank) currently trades on the NYSE with a market cap of over $2 billion.Follow on social media and visit

Louis Todaro

Black Iron Development Inc.

+1 201-595-9941



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube