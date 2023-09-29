NPB Design Studio Seventh Recognition

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

NPB Design Studio proudly announces that its CEO, Noura Bishay, has been honored with a Letter of Recognition from the Office of Mayor Farrah N. Khan and the She Makes History Award Ceremony. Despite being in existence for only three years, NPB Design Studio has already achieved its seventh award and recognition, affirming its commitment to making a significant social impact in the community.

As a mission-driven and BBB-certified company, NPB Design Studio excels at maintaining the highest ethical standards while working tirelessly to create a lasting legacy. The studio utilized the Small Business Growth Fund, a grant program offered in partnership with GenHQ and generously funded by Etsy and Progressive Insurance, to establish the She Makes History Award. This grant not only supported the growth of NPB Design Studio but also spotlighted 30 outstanding women in the community, highlighting their remarkable achievements.

NPB Design Studio is thrilled to use this grant to further expand its operations and continue making a positive impact. The studio extends its heartfelt gratitude to Hello Alice, Etsy, Progressive, GenGlobal, Empower by GoDaddy, and Better Business Bureau for their unwavering support in helping this small business thrive.

Nominate an exceptional woman in Southern California for the 2024 She Makes History Award! Don't miss the nomination deadline on November 30, 2023. Celebrate and empower the remarkable women in our community!

