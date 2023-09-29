Azerbaijan To Keep Previously Detained Davit Manukyan Under Arrest For 4 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A measure of restraint in the form of detention for 4 months has
been chosen against a citizen of Armenia Davit Manukyan, who
committed terrorist crimes in Karabakh, Azernews reports.
The Sabail District Court considered the submission of the
Investigation Department of Azerbaijan's State Security Service
against Armenian citizen Davit Manukyan, who held the "position" of
the so-called "First Deputy Commander of the Defense Army" and
"served" in the rank of "Major General" of the separatist regime in
Karabakh.
At the trial, presided over by Judge Azer Tagiyev, the
submission was satisfied.
The court elected a measure of restraint against Davit Manukyan
in the form of detention for 4 months.
David Manukyan was detained on September 27, 2023, at the Lachin
border checkpoint and brought to criminal responsibility as an
accused.
Substantial suspicion was established that Manukyan had
committed criminal acts under articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3
(repeated terrorism by an organized group), 228.3 (illegal
acquisition, storage, and transportation of firearms, their
component parts, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 279.3
(attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations, or individuals
as part of armed formations or groups not provided for by law,
resulting in loss of life or other grave consequences), and 318.1
(illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of
Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
