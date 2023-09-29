Azerbaijan To Keep Previously Detained Davit Manukyan Under Arrest For 4 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A measure of restraint in the form of detention for 4 months has been chosen against a citizen of Armenia Davit Manukyan, who committed terrorist crimes in Karabakh, Azernews reports.

The Sabail District Court considered the submission of the Investigation Department of Azerbaijan's State Security Service against Armenian citizen Davit Manukyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "First Deputy Commander of the Defense Army" and "served" in the rank of "Major General" of the separatist regime in Karabakh.

At the trial, presided over by Judge Azer Tagiyev, the submission was satisfied.

The court elected a measure of restraint against Davit Manukyan in the form of detention for 4 months.

David Manukyan was detained on September 27, 2023, at the Lachin border checkpoint and brought to criminal responsibility as an accused.

Substantial suspicion was established that Manukyan had committed criminal acts under articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (repeated terrorism by an organized group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, storage, and transportation of firearms, their component parts, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 279.3 (attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations, or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided for by law, resulting in loss of life or other grave consequences), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.