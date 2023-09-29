Pakistan Mosque Blast Kills 52, Leaves Over 50 Injured

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An explosion near a mosque in the Pakistani town of Mastung,
Balochistan Province, killed 52 people and left over 50 injured, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
According to the paper, the data was confirmed by a district
health officer. He noted that there was a police officer among
those killed.
Law enforcement agencies said that the blast had been carried
out by a suicide bomber.
