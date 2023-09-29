Regular Meetings In Yevlakh With Representatives Of Armenian Residents Of Garabagh Region Concluded


9/29/2023 3:08:29 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Regular meeting held in Yevlakh between Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, and representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region has ended, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that this is the third meeting of representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh with representatives of the central government of Azerbaijan after the local anti-terrorist activities. Before that, the first meeting was held in Yevlakh and the second in Khojaly.

