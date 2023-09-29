Regular Meetings In Yevlakh With Representatives Of Armenian Residents Of Garabagh Region Concluded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Regular meeting held in Yevlakh between Ramin Mammadov,
responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh,
and representatives of the Armenian residents of the Garabagh
region has ended, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that this is the third meeting of
representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh with
representatives of the central government of Azerbaijan after the
local anti-terrorist activities. Before that, the first meeting was
held in Yevlakh and the second in Khojaly.
