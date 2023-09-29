Turkish Astronaut Wants To Take Azerbaijani Flag To Space

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish astronauts want to take the Azerbaijani flag to space, Azernews reports, citing Astronaut Tuva Cihangir
Atasever telling at an interview with Anadolu Agency.
It is worth noting that Tuva Cihangir Atasever is the first-ever
Turkish astronaut who will fly into space.
Atasever, whose mother is Azerbaijani, said he plans to take two
flags and several photographs with him on the mission. He also
stated that he is prepared to fly at any moment and that the flight
is expected to take place in the first quarter of next year.
The mission is part of a larger effort by Turkiye to expand its
space exploration capabilities and establish a national human space
program. Axiom Space, a U.S.-based commercial space company, is
working with the TÜBİTAK Space Technologies Research Institute
(TÜBİTAK UZAY) and the Turkish Space Agency, Türkiye Uzay Ajansı
(TUA), to enable this effort.
The astronaut selection process is being managed by TÜBITAK UZAY
with support from Axiom Space. Candidates for flight complete
Axiom's rigorous training curriculum over many months in
preparation to live and conduct meaningful work in space.
This mission is a part of Turkey's ambitious 10-year space road
map, which includes missions to the low-Earth orbit and the Moon as
well as developing internationally viable satellite systems.
The historic agreement between Axiom Space and the government of
Turkiye to send the first Turkish astronaut to space was signed at
the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Paris on
September 19, 2022.
This mission by Tuva Cihangir Atasever will be a major milestone
in the history of space exploration and will help to expand the
international community of space explorers to a larger and more
diverse representation of humanity.
