Construction Of New Bridge Over Gudyalchai River Started

The demolition of the bridge located in Gudalchay village, at
the 27th km from the State Border with the Russian Federation was
completed and the construction of a new bridge was started, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of
Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).
It should be noted that the bridge was washed away by the flood
on September 15, and immediately after the incident, employees of
AAYDA were involved in the territory and additional security
measures were taken.
The leadership of the agency and employees of relevant bodies
conducted investigations and decided to build a new motorway bridge
in its place. In this regard, special equipment was brought to the
site and work began.
AAYDA warns drivers to use the alternative road that leads to
Kymylkyshlakh village through the Khachmaz district. Additional
security measures have been taken in connection with the traffic on
the mentioned road. Information signs have been installed at the
entrance to the alternative road from the side of Khachmaz and
Khudat.
