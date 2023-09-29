Memorial Complex Erected In Garabagh Of Great Patriotic War Participants Has Been Used For Military Purposes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the inspection of the Garabagh region, a large amount of
ammunition was found in the memorial complex erected in the
territory of the Khojavand district to the memory of the
participants of the Great Patriotic War, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry.
A large amount of ammunition and various caliber weapons found
in the complex proves that the memorial was used as ammunition
storage.
