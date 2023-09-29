Draft Budget Needs To Be Finalized In Terms Of Expenditures On Public Authorities - Hetmantsev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The draft law on the state budget of Ukraine for 2024 needs to be finalized, in particular, in terms of financing non-military state institutions, especially central executive bodies.

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

He believes that approaches to budget expenditures in terms of financing non-military state institutions, especially central executive bodies, should be adjusted.

"First, I disagree with the fact that the increase in spending is selective and uneven. Secondly, it shouldn't be increased many times over. For example, funding for the State Committee on Television and Radio is being increased by 121%. A significant increase in the State Treasury's expenditures is envisaged (by 70%). The State Aviation Service's expenditures will increase by 225%," Hetmantsev said.

Some of the proposed figures, he said, are not clear at all. An example is the 76% increase in spending on the State Agency for Water Resources, while funding for the industry it oversees is to be reduced by 33%.

"The same is true for the State Agency of Land Reclamation and Fisheries (+73% for funding its management bodies), while one of its main programs is allocated 33% less. Such annoying little things will undoubtedly have to be dealt with," the parliamentarian is convinced.

In general, however, he praises the budget bill, believing that it correctly emphasizes defense, social sphere, and economic support.

"It is important that during the war we will index pensions, increase spending on the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, eRobota, eHome, and other loan and grant programs," Hetmantsev said.

As reported, on September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted the draft law On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024 to the Verkhovna Rada. Revenues of the state budget are planned at UAH 1,560 billion, which is UAH 346 billion more than the plan for this year. Expenditures of the state budget are planned to amount to UAH 3,108 billion, which is UAH 325 billion more than the plan for this year.