Zelensky Announces Important News For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that there will be important news for Ukraine soon.
He said this in his address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.
"This week significantly strengthened our country and our people. There will be important news for Ukraine tomorrow – for our warriors, for our entire state. We are working to ensure that the coming weeks will add strength to Ukraine – internal strength – and the necessary cooperation with the world. So that the world hears us, understands us, and supports us," Zelensky said.
He thanked everyone who helps Ukraine.
As reported, seven EU countries ordered ammunition under a landmark European Union procurement scheme to get urgently needed artillery shells to Ukraine and replenish depleted stocks.
