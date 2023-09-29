Foreign Experts To Help Develop Plan For Air Defense Production In Ukraine - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is waiting for the visit of foreign specialists who will contribute to the development of a plan for the domestic production of necessary military equipment, including air defenses.

Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced this at a meeting with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"There is a very fundamental solution that will begin to be implemented very soon. I think very soon specialists will arrive here who will develop a certain plan for our own production of everything we need. First of all, this relates to air defenses," said the President's Office head.



Ukraine,may start joint production of certain types of weapons

As reported, as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States on September 18-21, a memorandum on cooperation in the defense and industrial sector was signed between Ukraine and the United States