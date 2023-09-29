Russia Launches Several Groups Of Kamikaze Drones From Crimea - Ukraine's Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukraine Air Force has warned the population of the launch of several groups of Shahed one-way attack drones from the Chauda training ground in occupied Crimea.
That's according to a report delivered via Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.
"The launch of several groups of "Shahed" strike UAVs from the area of the Chauda training ground (Crimea) was recorded by the enemy," the message reads. Read also:
Enemy attacks Nikopol district with kamikaze drone
s
The Air Force urges citizens to stay alert.“Whenever an air raid alert goes off, shelter immediately,” the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, two Russian drones hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovsk region.
MENAFN29092023000193011044ID1107167665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.