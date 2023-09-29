No Separate Strategies Needed For Deoccupation Of Crimea, Donbas - NSDC Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, says he does not support the idea of drafting separate strategies for the deoccupation of Crimea and eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, believing there should be a single strategy for all temporarily occupied areas.

Danilov touched on the topic in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Natalia Moseychuk , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I'm not a supporter of drafting a separate strategy for the de-occupation of Donetsk region, Luhansk region, and Crimea. There should be a general strategy (for all temporarily occupied territories - ed.),” Danilov believes.

The NSDC secretary said that at one of the recent meetings of the Supreme CinC Staff, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked those present to have a clear understanding of how the Ukrainian forces will liberate the entire territory of Ukraine, how will the process will develop, and what is needed to this end.

"And now a lot of work is going on because this really is a complex document. It will first, most likely, be considered at the Supreme CinC Staff, and then, if necessary, in other circles," Danilov said.

As reported, Yevhen Bondarenko, the head of the information support department at the President's Representation for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, said that measures for the cognitive de-occupation of Crimea must be implemented even before the physical liberation of the peninsula.