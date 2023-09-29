Iran Records Growth In Guaranteed Wheat Purchases In Provinces By Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The amount of
wheat purchased from farmers in Iran's three provinces on the
shores of the Caspian Sea - Golestan, Mazandaran and Gilan under a
guarantee increased by 30 percent since the beginning of the
current wheat harvesting season in the country (started March 28,
2023), compared to the same period last season, Trend reports.
According to the data of Iran's Government Trading Corporation
(GTC), a total of 675,000 tons of wheat were purchased from farmers
under a guarantee in the mentioned 3 provinces within the specified
period.
In total, the value of the wheat purchased in 3 provinces
amounted to 101 trillion rials (about $2.4 billion), of which 77.4
trillion rials (about $1.84 billion) has been paid to farmers so
far.
So, 556,000 tons of wheat were purchased from farmers in the
Golestan Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the
reporting period. This is 23 percent more than the same period last
year. Golestan Province ranked the 6th in terms of guaranteed wheat
purchasing in Iran.
Also, 118,000 tons of wheat were purchased from farmers under a
guarantee in Mazandaran Province since the beginning of the current
season, which is an increase of 42 percent compared to the same
period last season. Mazandaran Province took the 20th place in
terms of guaranteed purchase of wheat in the country.
At the same time, 637 tons of wheat were purchased under a
guarantee in Gilan province during the mentioned period. This is an
increase of 140 percent compared with the same period last year.
Among Iran's provinces, Gilan Province took the last place in terms
of guaranteed wheat purchasing.
Overall, 13 million tons of wheat are forecasted to be harvested
in Iran for the current Iranian year (March 21, 2023, through March
19, 2024). Of that amount, 8-8.5 million tons are estimated to be
purchased by Iranian Government Trading Corporation (GTC).
Meanwhile, last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through March 20,
2023), about 11.5 million tons of wheat were harvested in the
country, of which 7.5 million tons were purchased by the GTC.
Last year, the price of 1 kg of wheat was set up at 115,000
rials (about $2.74), while, 1 kg of wheat is set at 150,000 rials
(about $3.57) for the current season.
In total, wheat was planted on 5.95 million hectares of land in
Iran in the current season. Of this, 3.96 million hectares
accounted for dry-farming land, while 1.99 million hectares for
ordinary agricultural land.
