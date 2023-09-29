Working Group On Development Of Middle Corridor Discusses Increase In Cargo Traffic

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The
General Assembly of the International Association of Transportation
Regulators (IATR) of the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (TITR) and the meeting of the Working Group on the
development of this route took place in the Kazakh port city of
Aktau, Trend reports.
According to the Port of Baku, the meeting was
attended by specialized structures of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan
Caspian Shipping Company CJSC), Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan and
Romania.
The need to effectively use the potential of the
Middle Corridor and attract more cargo to this route was emphasized
during the discussions at the event. One of the main topics of
discussion was the organization of container transportation along
this corridor in a more efficient way.
In addition, the meeting discussed the steps that need
to be taken to expand mutual cooperation.
Moreover, applications for new membership were
assessed, the Kazakh logistics company "Eastcomtrans" and the
Singapore company "Global DTC" were accepted into the
organization.
The Trans-Caspian International Route, also known as
the Middle Corridor, is an international corridor that starts in
Southeast Asia and China and runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian
Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.
