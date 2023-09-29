Azerbaijan Names Priorities Of Economic Dev't In Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The main
priority areas of economic development in Karabakh and Eastern
Zangezur are agriculture, tourism, mining and logistics, Advisor to
the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Asgar Alakbarov said at the
2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.
"Our main goal is to solve the issues of economic activity in
the territories liberated from occupation. For this purpose,
industrial parks have been created in Aghdam and Jabrayil
districts. To stimulate economic activity on the liberated lands,
Azerbaijan has developed a special package of benefits," he
said.
The opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum,
themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development
and fighting inequalities" organized by the State Committee on
Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme
(UN-Habitat), was held on September 29 in Zangilan as part of the
Azerbaijan Urban Week.
