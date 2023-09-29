Azerbaijan Provides Update On Weapons, Ammunition Confiscated In Karabakh


9/29/2023 3:07:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 29, Tren reports.

The updated list includes:

Weapons

1. Small arms – 2215

2. Grenade launchers – 216

3. Guns and howitzers – 42

4. Mortars – 59

5. Anti–tank weapons - 37

6. Air defense armament – 133

Equipment

1. Armored vehicles – 20

2. Auto equipment - 173

3. Trailers – 21

4. Auxiliary equipment – 9

Ammunition

1. Rockets – 984

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2760

3. Anti-aircraft artillery shells – 2627

4. Mortar shells – 6653

5. Grenades - 2333

6. Hand grenades – 1419

7. Cartridges – 657552

8. Other ammunition – 2165

Devices

1. Optical devices – 261

2. Other devices – 35

Supplies

1. Means of individual supply – 710

2. Installations of various weapons – 9

3. Other means of supply – 2226.

MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107167660

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search