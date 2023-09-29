Azerbaijan Provides Update On Weapons, Ammunition Confiscated In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the
amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after
the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 29,
Tren reports.
The updated list includes:
Weapons
1. Small arms – 2215
2. Grenade launchers – 216
3. Guns and howitzers – 42
4. Mortars – 59
5. Anti–tank weapons - 37
6. Air defense armament – 133
Equipment
1. Armored vehicles – 20
2. Auto equipment - 173
3. Trailers – 21
4. Auxiliary equipment – 9
Ammunition
1. Rockets – 984
2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2760
3. Anti-aircraft artillery shells – 2627
4. Mortar shells – 6653
5. Grenades - 2333
6. Hand grenades – 1419
7. Cartridges – 657552
8. Other ammunition – 2165
Devices
1. Optical devices – 261
2. Other devices – 35
Supplies
1. Means of individual supply – 710
2. Installations of various weapons – 9
3. Other means of supply – 2226.
