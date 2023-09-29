Azerbaijani Defense Minister Takes Part In Regular Meeting Of CIS Council Of Defense Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Russia held a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Tula on September 29, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, took part in the meeting.

Current military cooperation and upcoming issues were discussed at the meeting.

The Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS is a working body in the Commonwealth of Independent States responsible for military policy of the CIS. It coordinates military cooperation of the CIS member states, and develops military and defense policy of the CIS.