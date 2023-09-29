Azerbaijani Defense Minister Takes Part In Regular Meeting Of CIS Council Of Defense Ministers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Russia held a
meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of
Independent States in Tula on September 29, the Ministry of Defense
of Azerbaijan told Trend.
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, took part in the meeting.
Current military cooperation and upcoming issues were discussed
at the meeting.
The Council of Ministers of Defense of the CIS is a working body
in the Commonwealth of Independent States responsible for military
policy of the CIS. It coordinates military cooperation of the CIS
member states, and develops military and defense policy of the
CIS.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107167659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.