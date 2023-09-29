Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency Talks Mines Found On Doorsteps Of Lachin Houses

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The number of
mines in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation may
be about 1.5 million, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the
Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency, Samir Poladov said, Trend reports
According to him, the data is not final.
"We found improvised mines in Azerbaijan's Lachin. They were
installed on the doorsteps of houses, in courtyards. In general, 70
percent of mine explosions occurred far from the former contact
line. In general, 52 mine incidents occurred on the former contact
line, and 137 - on other territories," Poladov said.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020
started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines,
booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
According to Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency, during the mine
clearance operations conducted from September 11 through September
17 in Azerbaijan's Terter, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli,
Jabrail, Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan, 18 anti-personnel mines, 11
anti-tank mines and 40 unexploded ordnance were discovered and
defused. An area of 379.9 hectares was cleared.
During the mine clearance operations conducted from September 4
through September 10, 31 anti-personnel and 12 anti-tank mines, as
well as 214 unexploded ordnance were found and defused in
Azerbaijan's Terter, Khojavend, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrail,
Lachin, Gubadli and Zangilan. An area of 5,246 hectares was
checked.
