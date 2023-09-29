Armenian Illegal Armed Groups Left Combat Positions On Shusha-Khankendi Road (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.
Footage has
emerged of combat positions abandoned by illegal Armenian armed
groups on the Shusha-Khankendi road, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense
Ministry.
Trend presents the footage:
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107167657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.