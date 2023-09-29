Thetimesofindia Held The Second Part Of Its Right To Excellence Series, Titled Tech Summit 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Sept 28, 2023 – TheTimesofIndiaheld the second part of its "Right to Excellence" series, which celebrates the spirit of perseverance, genius, and innovation across diverse fields. Titled "Tech Summit 2023", the recently-held event convened over 200+ tech leaders, industry experts, and policymakers for insightful discussions.



The summit featured engaging panel discussions with a spotlight on embracing technological advancements, fostering innovation, and tackling critical issues such as cybersecurity and regulatory challenges crucial for businesses navigating the dynamic landscape. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the government's commitment to adapting to the evolving tech landscape, replete with both challenges and opportunities for businesses.



Highlighting the Public-Private Partnership, CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, of Tech Mahindra, said, "India is no longer a software story. We are as much a hardware store. The government has done it in partnership with the private sector. Credit must go to the government as it has been working as a facilitator."



Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd.) Former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian army's Northern Command, spoke about how the need of the hour is to be on the offensive to deter cyberattacks. "Just defensive measures do not work here as stakes are very high. The government wants to protect critical infrastructure, and every small company has critical infrastructure today."



Commenting on the privacy aspect, Abhishek Singh, CEO, of Digital India, said, "We ensure complete safety and security of Aadhaar users' data. The amount of hacks we have is one of the highest in the world. Regular security audits are done there are people who 24/7 are protecting your data."



"As part of the Right to Excellence series, the Tech Summit represented a significant milestone in our journey to inspire and ignite innovation in technology," said Prasad Sanyal, Business Head of TimesofIndia.com. "The event brought together the brightest minds in the tech world, shedding light on pressing issues and decoding the future of technology's impact on human lives."



The "Right to Excellence" series has provided a platform for meaningful discourse, collaboration, and a shared vision for India's technological future. Tech Summit 2023 is an essential milestone in igniting that step.





