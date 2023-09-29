Zehntech To Showcase Innovative Solutions At GITEX Global Dev Slam 2023, World Trade Center, Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE - 29/09/2023 /PressReleasePoint/ - Zehntech, a digital solution provider harnessing the power of legacy and futuristic technologies to create transformative solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming largest tech event, GITEX Global Dev Slam, scheduled to take place from 16 to 20 OCT 2023 at the prestigious World Trade Centre Dubai.



Zehntech is dedicated to empowering enterprises with cutting-edge technology solutions that not only align with their business objectives but also uphold their core values. The company's unwavering commitment to both people and the future sets them apart in the industry.



"At Zehntech, we believe in delivering perpetual value to our clients and helping them amplify progress," says Mahendra Patidar, CEO at Zehntech. "Our participation in GITEX Global Dev Slam 2023 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are excited to showcase our latest and most innovative products at this prestigious event."



Visitors to GITEX Global Dev Slam can experience Zehntech's forward-thinking solutions firsthand by visiting Zehntech's booth in Hall 26 (H26-2A stall). Zehntech's experts will be on hand to demonstrate the power of technology in solving complex business challenges and driving sustainable growth.



Featured Solutions at GITEX Global Dev Slam 2023:



JS7 – Workload Automation Solution: JS7 JobScheduler streamlines IT tasks and file transfers with an intuitive user interface. It automates complex workflows, ensuring scalability and agility for IT infrastructure. Take control of environment, enhance security, and boost productivity.



Redmineflux – Project Management Solution: Redmineflux elevates project management with its extensive collection of plugins and themes for Redmine. Ideal for small to medium-sized enterprises, it offers features like Agile Board, Timesheet, Gantt Chart, and more, rivalling commercial solutions at a fraction of the cost.



MyLiveCart – Live Shopping API For E-Stores: MyLiveCart's Live Shopping API merges live streaming and online shopping seamlessly. Easily integrate it into e-commerce platforms, allowing store owners to engage with their audience in real-time, drive sales, and enjoy insightful analytics.



SF Xperience Builder Pro: SF Xperience Builder Pro is a user-friendly, low-code website builder on the Salesforce platform. It empowers businesses to create professional websites with drag-and-drop ease, featuring responsive elements, pre-built templates, and robust SEO optimization.



Kopyst – Automatic Guide Creation: Kopyst is a Chrome extension that transforms processes into step-by-step guides, SOPs, and training materials instantly. It saves time, fosters team collaboration, and provides rich-text editing for clear and concise documentation.



Gyata GPT – a Generative GPT AI Chatbot: Gyata is a customizable ChatGPT solution suitable for any digital platform. It streamlines customer support, offers NLP capabilities, and can handle offline messages, making it a valuable resource for the business.



The GITEX Global Dev Slam event is known for bringing together the brightest minds in technology and innovation from around the world. It serves as a platform for industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to exchange ideas, explore emerging trends, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects.



Zehntech invites all attendees to join them at GITEX Global Dev Slam 2023 Booth H26 - 2A to explore the limitless possibilities of technology in the enterprise landscape. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with Zehntech's team of experts and discover how they can help business achieve new heights.



About : Zehntech is a forward-thinking technology company that combines the power of legacy and futuristic technologies to create innovative solutions for enterprises. With a commitment to people and the future, Zehntech empowers businesses to achieve their goals while staying true to their values.



