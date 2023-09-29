Sterling Rises Against Dollar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
London, September 29 (Petra) -- The British pound rose against the US dollar on Friday.
According to British Financial centres' reports, the pound rose Friday against the dollar to $1.223, while it stabilised against the euro at 1.153.
The rise in sterling came after British data showed that the British economy grew by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.
