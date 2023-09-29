State Of Palestine Accredited In International Atomic Energy Agency

New York, September 29 (Petra) -- The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency voted by a majority Thursday on a draft resolution submitted by Egypt to officially approve the designation of the State of Palestine in the international agency and grant it more privileges.Ninety-two countries voted in favour of the draft resolution, five voted against, while 21 countries voted to abstain.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.