Foreign Ministry Urges Jordanians In New York To Contact It In Case Of Emergency Following Floods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 29 (Petra) - The Foreign Ministry said Friday that it is following up on the conditions of Jordanian citizens in New York City following the floods resulting from heavy rains.The Ministry called on Jordanians in New York to be cautious and adhere to the instructions issued by the local authorities in this regard.It also called on Jordanians in New York to call for the Operations Centre hotline at 00962795497777 and the Jordanian embassy's at0012022949522.It provided the Operations Centre Unit's email address: .